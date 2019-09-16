Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heads to bench
Astudillo is not starting Monday against the White Sox.
Astudillo has been given plenty of opportunities in September, starting nine times this month. He's hit for a decent average but has done little else, posting a .273/.351/.303 slash line, though he does have a characteristically low 5.4 percent strikeout rate over that stretch.
