Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heads to bench

Astudillo is not starting Monday against the White Sox.

Astudillo has been given plenty of opportunities in September, starting nine times this month. He's hit for a decent average but has done little else, posting a .273/.351/.303 slash line, though he does have a characteristically low 5.4 percent strikeout rate over that stretch.

