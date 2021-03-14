Astudillo 1-for-3 with a home run in Saturday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. He's hitting .417 (5-for-12) this spring.
Astudillo is competing for a utility role in which he can serve as a third catcher and also play third base, second base and left field. Despite his hot start to the spring, it's not clear if the Twins will need a third catcher and the team may prefer other utility options that provide better infield defense.
