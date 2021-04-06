Astudillo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.
Astudillo added a pair of insurance runs for the Twins in the top of the fifth inning with a double to right field. The 29-year-old is now 3-for-5 in two games this season and should continue to play a utility role for Minnesota going forward.
