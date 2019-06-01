Twins' Willians Astudillo: Knocks in two

Astudillo went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Rays.

Astudillo got the Twins on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to left field, and he singled home another in the fifth to tie the contest, 3-3. The 27-year-old continues to see more playing time behind the dish while Mitch Garver (ankle) is on the shelf, and he's taken advantage of his chances. Astudillo is slashing .270/.287/.390 with two homers and 11 RBI through 30 games.