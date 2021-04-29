Astudillo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of Cleveland.
The corner infielder has been consistent of late, recording one hit in six of his last seven games. Astudillo's value is aided by his propensity for putting the ball in play, as he's struck out only three times and hasn't drawn a single walk in 2021. Boasting neither an explosive bat nor an everyday spot in the lineup, Astudillo's fantasy production has a modest ceiling, but his contact ability will always give him a chance to make something happen at the plate when he plays.