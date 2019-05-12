Astudillo (hamstring) will start at catcher and lead off in Sunday's game against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Reinstated from the 10-day injured list at the conclusion of Saturday's doubleheader, Astudillo will immediately step back into a prominent lineup spot in his first game back with the Twins. While Astudillo was sidelined, the hot-hitting Mitch Garver strengthened his hold on the top catching job, but Astudillo's defensive versatility should afford him multiple avenues to at least semi-regular action. Prior to getting hurt, Astudillo had hit .327 with six extra-base hits and just one strikeout in 53 plate appearances.