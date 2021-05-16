Astudillo was removed from Sunday's game against the A's with a bruised hand, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old went 0-for-1 and exited Sunday's contest after suffering the injury on a hit by pitch. Astudillo was working behind the plate and was replaced by Ben Rortvedt.
