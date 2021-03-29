Astudillo has won a spot on Minnesota's 26-man roster for Opening Day. Astudillo hit his fourth home run in Monday's spring training game.
Astudillo is hitting .385 with a 1.235 OPS this spring. Astudillo will work in a utility role in which he can serve as a third catcher and also play third base, second base and left field. He could have value in deeper leagues since his bat should be above average for a catcher.
