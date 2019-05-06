Twins' Willians Astudillo: May not return when first eligible
Manager Rocco Baldelli acknowledged that Astudillo (hamstring) isn't certain to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday when first eligible, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. "We'd like to get [Astudillo] outside and take some ground balls," Baldelli said. "That has been difficult, with the field being tarped and not being able to do that. I really don't have any new news on that because he's really done everything we've needed him to do in the training room...I can't tell you when he's coming off the IL. I can't tell you it's going to be 10 days, but I don't think it's going to be that long."
While Baldelli's comments suggest Astudillo won't require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the IL, it's clear the Twins want the 27-year-old to put in some more activity to prove his left hamstring is no longer an issue. The poor weather in the Midwest has complicated matters, but Astudillo should ramp up his workouts early this week before the Twins pinpoint a date for his activation. Hayes suggested that Saturday's doubleheader with the Tigers may be a more realistic target for Astudillo to return than Wednesday's series finale in Toronto.
