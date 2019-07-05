Twins' Willians Astudillo: Not close to baseball activities
Astudillo's oblique issue is fairly significant and he isn't close to returning to baseball activities, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's not clear when exactly Astudillo is expected to be back in the lineup, but it doesn't sound as though he'll return soon after the All-Star break. The Twins have no need to rush him back with catchers Mitch Garver and Jason Castro both performing well and plenty of quality bench bats in Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Shut down with oblique strain•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Knocks in two•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Fourth straight start•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Leading off in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...