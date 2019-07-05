Twins' Willians Astudillo: Not close to baseball activities

Astudillo's oblique issue is fairly significant and he isn't close to returning to baseball activities, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's not clear when exactly Astudillo is expected to be back in the lineup, but it doesn't sound as though he'll return soon after the All-Star break. The Twins have no need to rush him back with catchers Mitch Garver and Jason Castro both performing well and plenty of quality bench bats in Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza.