Twins' Willians Astudillo: Not starting at shortstop
Astudillo will play third base Tuesday against the Rays, not shortstop as an incorrect early lineup suggested, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The new position still indicates that the Twins will look to use Astudillo in a versatile role this season, though playing the toughest position in the infield may be a step too far.
