Astudillo started at third base and went 1-for-2 in the Twins' spring training opener Sunday against Boston.

Astudillo will compete for a utility role in which he can serve as a third catcher and also play third base, second base and left field. It's not clear if the Twins will need a third catcher and the team has other utility options to consider that are better with the glove, so he may be on the roster bubble until late in spring training.