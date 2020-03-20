Twins' Willians Astudillo: Odds of making roster increase

Astudillo's odds of making the 26-man roster have increased due to the delayed start to the season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Had the season started on time, the Twins would have likely broke camp with LaMonte Wade and Jake Cave on the roster due to the fact Byron Buxton (shoulder) and Marwin Gonzalez (knee) were likely entering the season at less than 100 percent. However, the shutdown period will allow both players to get fully healthy, and it's possible that a condensed season with fewer off days would incline the Twins to carry three catchers, which would favor Astudillo. He hit .269 with zero extra-base hits, zero walks and one strikeout in 26 plate appearances this spring.