The Twins reinstated Astudillo from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned him to their alternate training site Tuesday.

The move was merely procedural, as Astudillo reported to the Twins' alternate site nearly three weeks ago after receiving full clearance following a positive COVID-19 test prior to summer camp. Should either of Minnesota's top two catchers (Mitch Garver and Alex Avila) miss time at any point, Astudillo would likely be at the top of the list for a promotion to the big club.