Astudillo was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Astudillo hadn't been receiving regular opportunities for the Twins, as his start at third base Friday against the Rangers was his first in 10 days. He'll be the player to make way for the return of Byron Buxton (hip), though he'll likely be one of the first few names called upon if the team needs another bat in the future.
