Twins' Willians Astudillo: Quest for bench role begins
Astudillo started at catcher and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his spring debut in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
Astudillo will battle for a final reserve spot this spring as it's not clear if the Twins will decide to keep him as the 26th man (with new expanded active rosters) or a reserve outfielder such as Jake Cave. Astudillo could give the Twins a third catcher and he can also fulfill a utility role, as he also played third base, second base and left field last year. However, he'll need a strong spring at the plate after hitting a disappointing .268 with a .678 OPS last season.
