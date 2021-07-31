Astudillo went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday.
Playing third base and hitting out of the five spot, Astudillo notched his second straight three-hit performance and belted his second double in as many games. He has gone 6-for-10 over his past two games to lift his season average from .246 to .271.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Records fifth homer•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Headed to majors•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Role on decline•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Checks back into starting nine•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Leaves with bruised hand•