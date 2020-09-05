Astudillo was recalled from the Twins' alternate training site Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Astudillo served as the 29th man during the Twins' doubleheader Friday, but he'll remain on the active roster after Alex Avila (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old should serve in a depth role during his time in the majors.
