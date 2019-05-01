Twins' Willians Astudillo: Resumes running
Astudillo (hamstring) ran in the outfield Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Astudillo said he felt good afterwards. The 27-year-old landed on the injured list over the weekend with a hamstring strain, but it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one.
