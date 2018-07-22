The Twins optioned Astudillo to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

To make room for the returning Logan Morrison (hip), Astudillo heads back to Rochester. The 26-year-old thrives on making contact but failed to make a big dent in his 19 major-league plate appearances (.263/.263/.368), though he'll return to build on a .290/.321/.489 Triple-A slash, which has been amplified by a stellar combo of seven homers and six stolen bases in 188 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's defensive versatility (catcher, second base, third base, outfield) will keep him on Minnesota's list of shuttle riders this season should another spot open up.

