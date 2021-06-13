Astudillo remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though he offers multi-positional versatility for a Twins squad that remains without several key position players due to injury, Astudillo looks like he'll stick in a bench role for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old hasn't proven deserving of a regular spot in the lineup after slashing a meager .252/.263/.391 through 118 plate appearances this season.