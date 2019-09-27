Play

Twins' Willians Astudillo: Scores four times

Astudillo went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and four runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Astudillo reached base four times and came around to score on each occasion. The highlight came in the eighth inning, when he smacked his fourth home run of the campaign. He's played only sparingly down the stretch, as Thursday's start was his third in the team's past eight games.

