Astudillo was optioned to the alternate training site, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old joined the big-league club Sept. 4 but appeared in only three games during his time with the team. Astudillo has only 16 plate appearances on the season. Mitch Garver (back) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
