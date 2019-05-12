Astudillo (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list following Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Astudillo was first eligible to be activated off the injured list Wednesday, but ended up taking a couple extra days on the shelf. The 27-year-old should re-enter the mix as a utility man and was slashing .327/.340/.531 with two home runs and seven RBI prior to the injury.