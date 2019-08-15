Twins' Willians Astudillo: Set to begin rehab assignment
Astudillo (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Astudillo has been on the injured list since late June, but appears ready to begin his rehab assignment in the coming days. The 27-year-old is likely still several weeks from a return to the major-league club, but it's encouraging to see him ready to begin action in live games.
