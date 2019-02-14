Astudillo will report to spring training Saturday.

Astudillo was held up due to visa issues, but he's set to travel to Ft. Myers on Friday before reporting to camp over the weekend. The 27-year-old backstop will look to carve out a larger role for himself after impressing in his major-league debut last season (.355/.371/.516 with three homers in 97 plate appearances).

