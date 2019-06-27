Twins' Willians Astudillo: Shut down with oblique strain
The Twins placed Astudillo on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain.
The injury will keep Astudillo on the shelf through the All-Star break, leaving the Twins without yet another versatile utility option with Ehire Adrianza (abdomen) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) already on the IL. Minnesota called up LaMonte Wade from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move to bolster the team's depth in the outfield.
