Twins' Willians Astudillo: Sits again Tuesday
Astudillo remains on the bench Tuesday against the White Sox.
Astudillo started fairly frequently earlier in the month, but the return of Marwin Gonzalez from an abdominal injury appears to have cut into his playing time. Gonzalez starts at first base for the second straight game.
