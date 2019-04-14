Twins' Willians Astudillo: Sitting out Sunday
Astudillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
After a hot start to the season, Astudillo was recently awarded three starts in a four-game stretch but managed only a pair of hits in 13 at-bats. The Twins won't overreact to that small sample of work, but Astudillo's questionable defense will be enough to confine him to a utility role for the time being. He shouldn't be counted on for more than a handful of starts per week, but that's still probably enough to make him a viable lineup option in leagues that keep two catchers active.
