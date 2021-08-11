Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in in a victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Minnesota was trailing by a run entering the sixth inning, but Astudillo turned things around with a two-run shot to left field that gave the Twins a 4-3 lead. That ended up being the final score, as neither team was able to cross the plate over the remainder of the game. Astudillo entered the contest with only one hit in nine at-bats in August, and he has been riding the pine at the start of games more often than not lately.