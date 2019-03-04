Twins' Willians Astudillo: Starting Tuesday at shortstop
Astudillo will start Tuesday's game against the Rays at shortstop, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Astudillo certainly isn't shaped like a traditional shortstop, but he was used in a surprisingly versatile role last season, making a start at second base and an appearance in center field. He has a better bat than fellow catchers Mitch Garver and Jason Castro, and has good numbers as a pitch framer as well, but he seems to be forced to fight for a utility role to earn his place on the Opening Day roster, especially with Nelson Cruz blocking the designated hitter spot. The fact that he's getting time at shortstop indicates that the Twins will give him every chance to do just that.
