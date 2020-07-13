Astudillo, who is on the Covid-19 IL, still has not been cleared to participate in summer camp, though he is asymptomatic and feeling well, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told the St. Paul PIoneer Press.

Astudillo tested positive for COVID-19 before summer camp began and has been quarantined away from the team. He was on the major-league roster bubble before spring training was shut down in March, as it wasn't clear if the Twins would keep three catchers. However, Astudillo looked set to make the initial expanded roster as a third catcher, but it's not certain he'll be in game shape when the regular season begins even if he's cleared to join camp soon.