Twins' Willians Astudillo: Strong start to 2019
Astudillo went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs Sunday against Cleveland.
Astudillo kicked off the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to center. After being kept on the bench for the first two games of the season, Astudillo made the most of his opportunities in his 2019 debut.
