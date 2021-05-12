Astudillo started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double to raise his batting average to .324 in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Astudillo appears to have supplanted Miguel Sano as the starting first baseman in the near term as he's been hot at the plate while Sano has struggled. Astudillo will likely move back to a utility role when several Twins return from the injured list, but he could stick in the lineup if he stays hot since so many Twins regulars are struggling at the plate.