Twins' Willians Astudillo: Will compete for utility role
Astudillo will be given a chance to win a spot on the 25-man roster as a utility player, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey told TheAthletic.com. "He's clearly put himself in a position to be a major-league player and bounce around, potentially play multiple positions. Him playing other positions is valuable," said Falvey.
With Jason Castro returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss most of last season, Astudillo's chances of sticking as a third catcher alone appear slim. If the Twins view him as a true utility player and he can play multiple positions, he'll have a much better chance of staying on the roster. The Twins may also need a third catcher for the short term if Castro is eased back into action in April.
