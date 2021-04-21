Astudillo will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Athletics.

Astudillo is in the lineup for a third straight game, this time filling in for the injured Miguel Sano (hamstring) after making his previous two starts at second base. Even if Sano is back in action for the Twins' next game Friday versus the Pirates, Astudillo should still be a decent bet to pick up steady work at the keystone. The Twins' primary option at second base, Jorge Polanco, is mostly working at shortstop these days since Andrelton Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.