Twins' Zebby Matthews: Begins playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (shoulder) started playing catch on Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Matthews was diagnosed with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder June 8 and was shut down from throwing for two weeks. He'll need to progress to throwing bullpen sessions until a clearer timeframe for his return comes into focus.
