Twins' Zebby Matthews: Comes away with win Wednesday

Matthews (6-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Orioles, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, tossing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes, but Matthews got enough offensive support to land in the win column. He also served up another homer, a three-run shot in the third inning by Dylan Beavers, and over seven starts since the beginning of July, Matthews has been taken deep seven times in 34.2 innings to help fuel a 7.27 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. With Joe Ryan (lower body) still lacking a target date for his return, Matthews will remain in the rotation for now, and he's set to make his next start at home early next week against Atlanta.