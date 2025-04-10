Matthews appears to be the leading candidate to be called up from Triple-A and enter the rotation if Pablo Lopez is placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Matthews made a start for Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, so he would line up to fill in for Lopez's spot in the rotation Sunday against Detroit. Matthews has a 1.80 ERA with a 13:1 K:BB ratio in 10 innings at Triple-A.