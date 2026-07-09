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Twins' Zebby Matthews: In clear to start Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Matthews (foot) is slated to start Friday's game against the Angels at Target Field.

Matthews was forced out of his previous start last Saturday against the Yankees due to a right foot laceration, but he was apparently able to make it though his bullpen session earlier this week without incident and won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. Since tying a season high by allowing seven earned runs in a June 11 outing versus the Tigers, Matthews has enjoyed a strong run of form over his subsequent four starts, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 24.2 innings.

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