Twins' Zebby Matthews: In clear to start Friday

Matthews (foot) is slated to start Friday's game against the Angels at Target Field.

Matthews was forced out of his previous start last Saturday against the Yankees due to a right foot laceration, but he was apparently able to make it though his bullpen session earlier this week without incident and won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. Since tying a season high by allowing seven earned runs in a June 11 outing versus the Tigers, Matthews has enjoyed a strong run of form over his subsequent four starts, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 24.2 innings.