Twins' Zebby Matthews: Potential fifth starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews has a chance to win a rotation spot for the Twins this spring, and one more spot is now open in the wake of Pablo Lopez's elbow injury, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Leach surmised that Taj Bradley and Simeon Woods Richardson were likely ahead of Matthews in the pecking order to begin spring training, but Lopez's injury now opens up a third spot in the rotation. Mick Abel and David Festa (shoulder) are also options for the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Won't make another start•
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Fires seven strong innings•
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Knocked around in sixth loss•
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Tagged for five runs in fifth loss•
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Punches out five in strong outing•
-
Twins' Zebby Matthews: Six strong innings in fourth win•