The Twins recalled Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his start against the Brewers on Sunday.

The right-hander is taking the rotation spot of Simeon Woods Richardson, who was demoted earlier in the week due to his 5.02 ERA through eight appearances. Matthews struggled in his first taste of the majors last year with 28 earned runs allowed, including 11 homers, across 37.2 innings, but he's been dominant so far this year for St. Paul with a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB over 32.2 frames.