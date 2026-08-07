Twins' Zebby Matthews: Rejoining Minnesota rotation

The Twins plan to recall Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul to start Friday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Matthews will be entering the rotation as a replacement for Joe Ryan, who is expected to be headed to the injured list after he was diagnosed Thursday with a mild left glute strain. The 26-year-old Matthews -- who was demoted to Triple-A last weekend after losing his rotation spot to the newly acquired Dean Kremer -- owns a 5.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 69:26 K:BB in 81 innings over 14 starts for Minnesota.