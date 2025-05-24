Matthews is slated to start Saturday's game against the Royals at Target Field.

Matthews entered the rotation last weekend as a replacement for righty Simeon Woods Richardson, who was demoted to Triple-A St. Paul after a string of poor outings. In his 2025 debut with the big club Sunday in Milwaukee, Matthews took a loss while giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings. Though he likely doesn't have a long leash in the Minnesota rotation, Matthews will get at least one more chance to redeem himself in his home start Saturday versus a Kansas City offense that has performed at roughly a league-average level (100 team wRC+) in May. With another rough start, however, Matthews could be at risk of a demotion himself, as David Festa is healthy again at Triple-A following a brief bout with arm fatigue and would make for an appealing alternative in the big-league rotation.