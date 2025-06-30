Twins' Zebby Matthews: Throws bullen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session at Target Field on Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Matthews was diagnosed with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder June 8. He'll need to increase his activity in bullpen sessions, but it may not be long until he goes out on a minor league rehab assignment.
