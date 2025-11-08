Valente Bellozo: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellozo elected free agency Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bellozo will enter the free-agent market after being outrighted off the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday. The 25-year-old posted a 4.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 81.1 innings in 2025 and has worked as both a starter and reliever during his time in the majors.
