Bellozo elected free agency Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bellozo will enter the free-agent market after being outrighted off the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday. The 25-year-old posted a 4.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 81.1 innings in 2025 and has worked as both a starter and reliever during his time in the majors.