White Sox's Aaron Civale: Traded to White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox have agreed to acquire Civale in a trade with the Brewers, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the Brewers will receive Andrew Vaughn in return. Civale requested a trade after being told earlier this week that he would be demoted to the bullpen, and Milwaukee has accommodated the request. The veteran right-hander last pitched Monday, so he could join Chicago's rotation as soon as Saturday against the Rangers.
