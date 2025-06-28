White Sox's Aaron Civale: Trouble finding plate Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Civale didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.
The veteran righty got only 40 of his 80 pitches into the strike zone before getting the hook with the game tied 1-1. It's the second time in three starts since joining the White Sox that Civale has issued four free passes, and he sports a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB in 16 innings for his new club. He's unlikely to nab his first win with Chicago in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Dodgers.
