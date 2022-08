Pollock is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn will set the table for the White Sox while Pollock retreats to the bench following a 12-game run as the team's leadoff man. Gavin Sheets, who has gone 10-for-18 at the dish over his past five games, will be rewarded for his hot hitting by picking up another start in the outfield at the expense of Pollock.