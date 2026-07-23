White Sox's Anthony Kay: Collects seventh win

Kay (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Kay gave up a home run for the third straight outing, but he was otherwise good enough to get the win as the White Sox did enough damage against the Rangers' bullpen game. In July, Kay has allowed seven runs over 18.1 innings across four outings, but he's fallen short of the five-inning mark twice -- though one start was shortened by rain. For the season, he's at a 4.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB through 98.1 innings over 21 games (19 starts). Kay is also far and away the major-league leader in hit batsmen with 19, six more than the Mets' Nolan McLean in second place. Kay is projected to make his next start at home versus the Yankees.